MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role

    Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is now the government's special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism. Housefather speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press) Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is now the government's special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism. Housefather speaks during a press conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is "looking forward to making a real difference" as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.

    The Prime Minister's Office announced his appointment to the role today, saying Housefather will advise the prime minister and cabinet and work with the Jewish community.

    Housefather, who is Jewish, has been outspoken about the rise in antisemitism in Canada since the current conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October.

    The appointment comes four months Housefather considered leaving the Liberal caucus after an NDP motion on the Israel-Gaza war left him feeling intense anger and isolated within his party.

    Following that period of reflection he said he would stay as a Liberal and that Trudeau had asked him to work with the government to address the "massive" issue of antisemitism in Canada right now.

    Housefather would go on to help start a parliamentary committee study into antisemitism on university campuses in May.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News