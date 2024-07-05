Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is "looking forward to making a real difference" as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.

The Prime Minister's Office announced his appointment to the role today, saying Housefather will advise the prime minister and cabinet and work with the Jewish community.

Housefather, who is Jewish, has been outspoken about the rise in antisemitism in Canada since the current conflict between Israel and Hamas began in October.

The appointment comes four months Housefather considered leaving the Liberal caucus after an NDP motion on the Israel-Gaza war left him feeling intense anger and isolated within his party.

Following that period of reflection he said he would stay as a Liberal and that Trudeau had asked him to work with the government to address the "massive" issue of antisemitism in Canada right now.

Housefather would go on to help start a parliamentary committee study into antisemitism on university campuses in May.