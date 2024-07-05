Mattel partners with Quebec vegan ice cream company for Barbie's 65th anniversary

Mattel has partnered up with Grazy, a Quebec foodtech company that has created a special ice cream flavour to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the iconic Barbie doll.

Maude St-Pierre, the founder and president of Grazy, a plant-based dessert company, says she pitched the idea to Mattel last fall.

"Well, obviously, this is good news for us. I'm very grateful for Mattel's trust in this collaboration, and the team is very proud," St-Pierre said in a recent interview.

The new vegan, oat-based frozen dessert, Barbie X Grazy Birthday Cake Dream, is now available in more than 500 retail locations across Quebec.

"I think it's a really creative and fun product, the Barbie flavour that we've developed. It's [got] a rich and creamy texture. It's covered with rainbow sprinkles, so it's really fun, and I think it's the perfect treat to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie for sure," she said.

Grazy, founded in 2020, was initially distributed to the food service industry and has recently expanded to retail grocery chains and stores within the province. The company is now focusing on distributing nationwide.

St-Pierre noted that her products are inclusive in that they contain no allergens or artificial colours and flavours.

"Our mission since the start has been to elevate vegan comfort food. So we've been working very hard to make the texture very creamy. I think we have done a good job. People will have to try it for sure."