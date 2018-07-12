

CTV Montreal





Laval police are appealing for public help to locate the alleged perpetrator of a violent confrontation outside of a daycare centre in Laval.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Monday. the victim was going to the daycare, located on Cure-Labelle Boulevard, to pick up a child.

Security cameras outside of the building captured a man running across a parking lot towards the 46-year-old victim, then punching him very hard in the face.

The victim falls to the ground while the perpetrator runs away.

Shortly afterwards, a woman comes out of the daycare, yelling.

Police examined several angles of the attack and say the suspect is a white male, 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 230 lbs.

At the time of the incident he had short reddish-brown hair, a bit of a beard, and was wearing a black t-shirt with the logo 'IMFC' and cargo pants.

As for the victim, police say at one point they feared for his life. He underwent surgery for his injuries and is stable for the moment, police say.

Police haven't yet established a link - if any - between the two men.

The suspect, they say, seemed to be waiting for the victim and may have known him or his schedule.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.