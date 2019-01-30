

Laval police are trying to find a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December.

The man entered a home in the Chomedey district of Laval on Dec. 6, 2018 by saying he was a CLSC nurse.

The victim, who frequently received home care visits, let the man inside, at which point he dropped his pants.

The woman managed to push the man outside, at which point he walked away.

One week later, on Dec. 14, the same man came to the same house, but recognizing him she did not let him inside.

Police have checked with CLSC's and verified that the suspect does not work for the health agency.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late twenties with short, dark hair.

He stands about 1.7 m tall (5'7") and has an average build.

He was wearing a dark parka with a fur-trimmed hood, and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Laval police at 450-662-4636 or to call 911.