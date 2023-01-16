Laval police investigating after man shot in apartment
A 49-year-old man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot in the leg in a Laval apartment Sunday night.
Laval police (SPL) got a call around 7:50 p.m. after a gunshot was heard coming from an apartment on Lesage Street in the Duvernay area of the island just north of Montreal.
When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
His life is not in danger.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara said officers do not know if the gunshot was related to a conflict.
There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
