Ex-Sutton Quebec president sentenced to 5 years in prison for ordering arson attacks on competitors

The co-founder and former president of real estate company Sutton Quebec was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to ordering a series of arson attacks on his competitors over several years.

Chrsitophe Folla, 71, pleaded guilty to one count each of arson and conspiracy at the courthouse in Saint-Jérome, Que. He was also ordered to pay $1.5 million as restitution to the victims as part of his sentencing.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Folla conspired with others and ordered the attacks out of "revenge" after feeling betrayed by his former business partners who left Sutton and founded Royal LePage Humania.

