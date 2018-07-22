Laval: Early morning altercation ends with one man stabbed
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 8:45AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 22, 2018 8:47AM EDT
A man in his twenties is in critical condition after he was stabbed Sunday morning in Chomedey.
The altercation occurred around 4:00 a.m. near a gas station on Cure-Labelle Boulevard, near Chemin du Souvenir.
The motive behind the stabbing is unknown, but Laval Police said the initial argument involved several people.
One arrest was made - an 18-year-old man - but no details were released pertaining to the suspect.
Two other men are currently sought by police.
Investigators will be examining surveillance footage to clarify the circumstances leading to the incident.
