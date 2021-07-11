MONTREAL -- Plaudits continue to roll in for Kansas City Chiefs right guard and doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The Quebecer was recently named the recipient of ESPN's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year.

The award is giving to "an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports. The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect."

Congratulations to @LaurentDTardif for being this year’s recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Fkgyxdu97j — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 11, 2021

Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season choosing instead to work in a long-term care facility in Montreal.

"Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of privileges but also a responsibility to use your platform to have a positive impact in your community," Duvernay-Tardif wrote on his Twitter page. "Winning this award for my work off the field is a huge honour."

Being a professional athlete comes with a lot of privileges but also a responsibility to use your platform to have a positive impact in your community. Winning this award for my work off the field is a huge honor. #muhammadAliSportsHumanitarian #award https://t.co/fWnxEd3Ki0 — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 11, 2021

Prior recipients of the award include Minnesota Twins all-star Nelson Cruz, Brooklyn Nets all-star Kevin Durant and Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano.