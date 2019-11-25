MONTREAL -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Monday recalled certain Lafleur brand original wieners, warning of possible listeria contamination.

The warning pertains to 450g packages of the sausages, best before January 2015. The agency assigned a "high-risk" classification to the recall, warning that food contaminated with Listeria should not be consumed.

Listeria is a type of bacteria. If consumed, it could cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

"Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, are, particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die," the agency noted.

The recall applies to Lafleur original wieners products sold in Quebec, Ontario and the Northwest Territories.

Lafleur brand original wieners are commonly referred to as hot dogs.