Five years after the train disaster in Lac-Megantic, the federal government is committing to building a new rail line that would bypass the town.



Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday Ottawa will contribute what he called a "substantial sum" for the bypass track.



In Montreal Tuesday, Lac-Megantic’s mayor said she’s been long awaiting the announcement, as there have been calls to build the bypass since the derailment and explosion that killed 47 people in July 2013.

“It was a long time we wait for this news,” said Mayor Julie Morin. “I know it’s good news for our community. I’m very proud for my citizens. We have a lot of steps to make with the two government, but now we know that we will have a detour for the track, so it is very good news for us.”



Garneau did not go into more details Tuesday about the financing for the project, nor does he say where the bypass will go, adding that many of the cost-sharing details have yet to be negotiated with the provincial government.



Quebec expects Ottawa will be paying the bigger share.



Garneau said he is aiming to release the federal financial plan by this July, the five-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Studies show the rail bypass would add about 11 kilometres of track and would cost about $130 million.



Morin, however, said the bypass would also affect the neighbouring municipalities of Frontenac and Nantes.



Those towns will want assurances, she said, adding that she wants to work with them to ensure the people there are also safe.



"The tragedy on July 6 will remain engraved in the memories of all Canadians," Morin said. "I want the people of Lac-Megantic to know the government of Canada has heard them and that we are behind them."

It could take about four years before the new track is laid.



