Two Montreal children struck in separate accidents, prompting calls for greater vigilance

Two close calls have left communities shaken on opposite sides of the city of Montreal.

In Ahuntsic, a six-year-old was struck by a school bus driver this morning.

The incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. by Christ-Roi elementary.

“I heard screaming from a woman, and we looked in the street, my kids and I, and we saw the kid that got hit,” said Melina Mailhot, who witnessed the incident.

Police said the bus was travelling north on Lajeunesse Street when the child unexpectedly walked out from between two parked vehicles, and the bus driver was unable to avoid him.

In Ville Marie, a three-year-old was hit by an SUV under similar circumstances.

The incident took place at 9:40 a.m. at Crescent Street and Rene Levesque Boulevard.

Police said the child escaped from his guardians and abruptly tried to cross the street.

They added that parents and drivers need to be more attentive.

“Please slow down near any school or daycare and be especially vigilant near busses,” said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Both kids suffered head injuries but were conscious when taken to hospital and are now recovering.

Neither driver will face charges.

The incidents came just one day after the City of Montreal announced $14 million to improve road safety around 32 schools and daycares as well as five parks.

The money will go towards adding pedestrian crossings, priority traffic lights, and speed bumps.

The SPVM says it’s organizing at least one road safety prevention operation every day at schools until Sept. 20.