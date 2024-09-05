Montreal workers remove homeless tent with woman inside

The City of Montreal says it will investigate what happened when city workers dismantled a homeless encampment in Jeanne-Mance Park.

Witnesses say one tent was lifted from the ground with someone inside of it.

The city began dismantling the encampment, and workers were about to throw a tent into a garbage truck when someone started screaming "stop!" according to a passerby, who spoke to Noovo Info but did not want to be identified.

The witness said that the city workers seemed indifferent at best.

"They said they were paid by the hour and didn't have time to wait for the lady to get organized," the witness said.

The City of Montreal confirmed that the incident happened to CTV News.

"A neighbor of the camper told us the tent was empty, so our workers started dismantling it, and noticed to their surprise that someone was still inside," the city said in a statement. "The lady was able to gather her belongings before we continued the careful job of dismantling it."

The city, however, denies anyone was treated with disrespect.

"Everyone camping in Jeanne-Mance park were notified a week in advance of what we would be doing," the city said. "Our intervention was calm and uneventful, in the presence of borough staffers, social workers and police. Everyone was offered temporary housing and support."

The trouble for the unhoused people is that even if the city removes their tents and belongings, they will return the next day because they don't have anywhere to go.

"Well, I've been doing it for two years," said Jimmy, who returned to the park on Wednesday after the eviction the day before.

Christine is also back but even more destitute than when the city took her tent and belongings.

"I don't have the money to replace the stuff that they throw away every time that they try to come in. They want us to leave," she said.

The routine is creating an endless cycle, which the homeless can't seem to escape from.