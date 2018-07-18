

CTV Montreal





Quebec police believe a woman accused of abducting her children may be in Ontario.

Yanna Mavraganis has been the subject of an arrest warrant since April 2018, when police say she kidnapped three children from the Gatineau area and disappeared.

Police believe she may be staying in or relying on help from a women's shelter.

Mavraganis could be driving a dark blue Toyota Matrix, licence plane G32 JME.

She is 1.63 m tall and weighs 88 kg (5'4", 195lb) with white skin, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The kidnapped children are:

Maximos Finley-Mavraganis, 8. He is 1.30 m tall and weighs 22 kg (4'3", 50 lb), with dark blond hair and brown eyes.

Maya Finley-Mavraganis, 8. She is 1.32 m tall and weighs 25 kg (4'4", 55 lb), with dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

Marina Finley-Mavraganis, 5. She is 1.10 m tall and weighs 18 kg (3'7", 40 lb), with light blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Mavraganis is asked to call 9-1-1.