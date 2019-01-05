Featured Video
Kayaker dies after boat capsizes in St. Lawrence River
The middle-aged man capsized in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday. His body was found by a rescue team. Police don't suspect foul play.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 5:03PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 5, 2019 5:43PM EST
A kayaker was found dead near a boat in the Port of Montreal at the corner of Notre Dame and Papineau streets on Saturday afternoon.
The middle-aged man was kayaking with five others when his boat capsized and he disappeared underneath it.
Firefighters and police were called in and searched the water.
A special rescue team retrieved the body.
Police say that there is no reason to believe the incident was criminal in any way.
Latest Montreal News
- Kayaker dies after boat capsizes in St. Lawrence River
- A new pro team in Montreal? National Lacrosse League looking at expanding to Montreal
- Young leukemia patient Ellie White cleared for bone marrow transplant in two weeks
- Health officials want public to be aware of carbon monoxide dangers
- Robotics company creates 3D model of Montreal port using VR and drone technology