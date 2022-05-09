Judge in Quebec election shooting trial given details of threats against PQ leader

Lawyers for the Quebec government have submitted details in court about six threats made against former Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois on the day of the 2012 provincial election.

The threats have been discussed by witnesses in a lawsuit brought before the Quebec Superior Court by four stagehands who were working at the downtown venue where Marois gave her victory speech on Sept. 4, 2012.

A gunman shot dead lighting technician Denis Blanchette outside the venue and injured a second technician, David Courage.

The plaintiffs are colleagues of those two men and are suing the City of Montreal and Quebec's attorney general for more than $600,000, alleging police failed to properly secure the venue and evaluate the risks associated with the event.

Details of the threats against Marois were provided by Quebec provincial police after an exhaustive search ordered by the judge.

Justice Philippe Belanger says two of the six threats against the former premier were made on social media and two involved 14-year-olds.