Lieutenant say there was no credible threat on Que. election night shooting and killing in 2012
Police have determined that there was a low level of danger outside Metropolis on election night in 2012 when a gunman shot and killed a lighting technician, according to a retired Surete du Quebec (SQ) lieutenant who helped oversee security.
Daniel Rondeau testified Friday in the civil lawsuit involving four stage technicians who were present the night of the shooting and are suing the City of Montreal and the Quebec attorney general for a total of more than $600,000.
On September 4, 2012, the night of the provincial election, Rondeau was an SQ lieutenant overseeing the security of political leaders and their spouses and coordinating operations from a command centre.
- READ MORE: Gunman yelled The English are waking up while shooting during Premier-elect Marois's victory speech
Rondeau testified at trial that there was no credible threat at the site of Premier-elect Pauline Marois' victory rally and therefore no officers were positioned outside the venue. No officers were with Marois' vehicle at the time either, he said.
The assessment of the level of danger was "low", Rondeau testified.
The complainants allege that the police did not do enough to assess the risks associated with the event and that there were no officers positioned at the back door of the Metropolis or in other key areas. They say they suffered post-traumatic stress and other psychological damage as a result of the shooting.
Richard Henry Bain was convicted in 2016 of one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder for the shooting outside Metropolis while Marois was giving a victory speech inside.
Lighting technician Denis Blanchette was shot and killed in the attack, and a second technician, David Courage, was injured after being hit by the same bullet that killed his colleague. The four stage technicians in the case are colleagues of the two men.
Rondeau said he spoke to Frédéric Desgagnés, a sergeant in charge of Marois' security, and said he was satisfied with the plan he received by phone for the political event. Desgagnés is expected to testify Monday.
He said the number of bodyguards assigned to Marois inside the hall had been doubled to four and that there were officers posted at the front and back doors inside the Metropolis. Security for the event also checked the bags of people entering the hall.
Rondeau said the back door was left unlocked to allow technicians to come and go and some party members to use it as well. He said that if the police had received credible threats or information about a protest, for example, officers could have been moved to stand guard outside. No such problems were identified, he told the court.
The civil trial heard that at least six threats were made against Marois on election day.
Rondeau said he only learned of the threats after the attack. He said they were all investigated, but none were specifically linked to Bain. He shared the information with Marois and her family after the attack.
Rondeau said the Bain attack was "undetectable" and "unpredictable.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave the increasingly vulnerable region before an expected Russian onslaught.
Pakistan's embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote
Pakistan's embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote Saturday introduced by his political opponents, who say they have the votes to defeat him.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to ISS orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
MacKay recalls the French, German NATO 'no' to Ukraine that Zelenskyy denounced
Peter MacKay says he was chilled by a memory from his time as Canada's defence minister as he absorbed the recent images of Volodymyr Zelenskyy walking through the corpse-laden streets of Bucha.
Pierre Poilievre draws huge crowds, but which candidate will have the memberships?
With time ticking down for Conservative leadership candidates to get their money and paperwork in, Pierre Poilievre in particular wants people to know he's got the backing to win.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Before Will Smith, these five people were also disciplined by the academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that Will Smith would be banned from attending its events after slapping Chris Rock. In its 94-year history, at least five people have been expelled from the academy.
Toronto
-
Woman faces charges after assaulting officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener: police
A woman was arrested and faces charges after hitting a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening, Toronto police say.
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
101-year-old Hazel McCallion accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
Atlantic
-
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
-
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait-list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Roughly 88,300 Nova Scotians are on the province's primary care wait-list, which hit a new record high April 1. The number of people waiting for a family doctor or nurse practitioner is up about three per cent from the month before.
London
-
Chatham teen walking to Windsor for children’s hospital in London
A teenager from Chatham will be walking to Windsor on Sunday to raise money for the London Children’s Hospital.
-
Photo radar nabs 2,000 speeders in London, so why were the cameras moved?
It was a busy first six weeks of operation for London’s new photo radar systems.
-
Emotional eye witness testimony at London murder trial
The final two Crown witnesses at a London murder trial described what they saw as a well-known fitness instructor died in the city’s downtown.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warning issued for Goulais River in Sault District
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is advising area residents that a flood warning is in effect for the Goulais River.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
Calgary
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
Six week trial coming to an end, jury ponders verdict in Calgary chef homicide
The fate of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a well-known Calgary chef is now in the hands of a jury.
-
Calgary wastewater expert warns that viral levels 'higher now than it was at the peak of the Delta epidemic'
Calgary's wastewater is not sending the sort of pandemic messaging the province is trying to sell.
Kitchener
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
-
Four airsoft gun incidents this week, expert weighs in on their use in the community
Police say someone was seen with guns in Waterloo Friday afternoon, the fourth incident involving airsoft guns in the past week.
-
Longer wait times at local hospitals due to COVID-19 absences
COVID-19 continues to affect staffing levels at hospitals in Waterloo Region. Cambridge Memorial says it had 74 employees off work Friday, while Grand River Hospital had 205.
Vancouver
-
'Homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs': Man sentenced for 2 stabbings in 16 minutes in Vancouver
A man who stabbed two people in the span of 16 minutes for reasons unknown was "anxious, homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs at the time," a B.C. judge said, announcing a one-day sentence for attempted murder.
-
Woman accused in alleged racist incident hurls racial slur outside Richmond courthouse
A Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
-
Vancouver city council to decide how to pay $5.7M owed to city police, as councillor files motion to reject increase again
A Vancouver city councillor has filed a motion to reject an increase to the 2021 police budget.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.
Windsor
-
700 additional jobs required at Stellantis-LG Windsor EV battery plant
The announcement of a new Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor in March promised 2,500 jobs, but the company is already tacking on more positions based on operational needs, according to local economic development officials.
-
Chatham teen walking to Windsor for children’s hospital in London
A teenager from Chatham will be walking to Windsor on Sunday to raise money for the London Children’s Hospital.
-
UWSA says student union president was removed from position after 'workplace harassment' complaint
The chair of the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance’s (UWSA) board of directors says it removed former president Jasleen Dayal from her position after an external investigator substantiated "several" allegations and made "factual findings" stemming from a workplace harassment complaint.
Regina
-
'Eager to take action': How a Regina middle school class is supporting a vandalized donut shop
A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School knew they had to do something after a local donut shop fell victim to vandalism for a fifth time.
-
Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.
-
Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina
The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.
Ottawa
-
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situation
The Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
-
Isabelle Weidemann Day in the city of Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Tim Tierney will recognize Isabelle Weidemann's outstanding performance at the February games during a ceremony at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.
-
Ottawa's mayor calls for mandatory masks in essential stores, schools and on public transit
Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff to look at whether the city of Ottawa can implement its own mandatory mask bylaw for public transit when the Ontario government's restrictions end this month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
-
Lawyers in Saskatoon child abuse trial argue validity of evidence
As a Saskatoon child abuse trial resumed, lawyers argued about whether statements made to social workers should be used as evidence.