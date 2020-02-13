MONTREAL -- Environment Canada is predicting a frosty Valentine's Day, so you better get out those big winter coats, gloves, hats and scarves if you haven't already.

About two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall throughout the day Thursday, with north-easterly winds of 20 to 40 km/h.

The temperature will hover around the freezing mark until just after midnight, when the weather agency notes it will plummet to -19 degrees Celsius in the evening and -29 degrees Celsius overnight.

With the wind chill, Montrealers could wake up to a cold -28 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to rise ever-so-slightly in the afternoon to -22 degrees Celsius, where they are anticipated to stay for the rest of the evening.