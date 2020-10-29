MONTREAL -- An internal investigation is underway at a long-term care home (CHSLD) in Marieville, on Montreal's South Shore, after an outbreak of COVID-19 saw the deaths of 25 people.

Local public health, the CISSS de la Monteregie-Centre, said the home has seen 152 cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 30 -- after making it through the first wave of the disease with no cases at all.

Since the end of September, 79 residents and 73 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Thursday, the CISSS reported 37 active cases among residents and 31 among staff.

"Unfortunately, we're facing a major outbreak of COVID-19," the CISSS said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The absence of symptoms by staff or residents is contributing to the spread of infection. Several positive cases have been found among asymptomatic people during massive screenings."

An internal investigation was requested on Oct. 13 to shed light on the situation that the director general called "extremely worrying."

"The identification of the first positive cases among users results from a massive screening carried out on September 30, when a first employee had just tested positive and had worked without knowing he had the disease," the statement reads.

"Further massive screenings were carried out over the following days. The situation evolved rapidly, both for residents and staff."

The CISSS said it put preventative measures in place since the detection of the first case, including increased staff, medical supplies and security measures; increased testing efforts; isolation measures; and employee uniforms, among others.

The first wave of COVID-19 hit CHSLDs hard across the province of Quebec, prompting multiple investigations that have uncovered various existing issues within the health system.