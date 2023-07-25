Intensity and spread of Quebec wildfires increases on Tuesday
Eight forest fires went back out of control over the weekend in northern Quebec, as intensity and spread indices increased.
However, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) reported late on Monday that the rain of the previous 24 hours in the Jamésie region may have meant that some fires further north in the northern zone could be considered to have been contained by the rain.
However, SOPFEU predicted that the lack of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday could significantly stimulate fire activity.
The situation, therefore, remained worrying for the agency.
North of the 51st parallel, SOPFEU was only fighting fires threatening communities or strategic infrastructure, such as Hydro-Québec facilities or access roads, on Monday.
However, no communities or municipalities were directly threatened by fire.
In the Radisson region, a major fire management team from the United States took charge of the fires burning north of the Eastmain river.
One hundred and sixty operational resources were on site on Monday, including 12 forest firefighters, 120 French forest firefighters and seven helicopters.
Crews were also deployed on the Billy Diamond Road, the access road linking Matagami and Radisson, which is still threatened by fire.
The same applies to Relais 381, a strategic point on the Billy Diamond Road for refuelling.
Access roads to the communities of Waskaganish and Eastmain were also in danger of being attacked by flames.
On Tuesday morning, 70 forest fires were active in the northern zone and 17 in the rest of Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How an ex-Mountie accused of conspiracy became China's 'hired gun' in a campaign Canada once tacitly supported
As an RCMP officer, William Majcher used fake identities to infiltrate organized crime groups to investigate money laundering. Now, he's facing charges under the rarely used Security of Information Act.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Israeli doctors began a 24-hour strike and black ads covered newspaper front pages on Tuesday in a furore over the hard-right government's ratification of the first part of a judicial overhaul that critics fear endangers independence of the courts.
China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang and replaces him with his predecessor, Wang Yi
China on Tuesday removed outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi, in a move that has already fuelled rumours over the personal lives and political rivalries of China's Communist Party elite.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
Flight delays at Canadian airlines far outstrip peers in U.S., despite improvements
Figures from an aviation data firm show Canada's two biggest airlines see a far higher proportion of their flights delayed compared with many of their peers abroad.
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about the Scarborough RT derailment
The Scarborough RT will be replaced by shuttle busses “until it is safe” after a train derailment sent several people to hospital Monday night.
-
Man dies after overnight shooting in Brampton
A man has died following an overnight call for dangerous weapons in west Brampton.
-
Scarborough RT derailment sparks questions about safety
A transit advocacy organization is speaking out and demanding answers after a train on the Scarborough RT separated and derailed Monday evening injuring several passengers in the process.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Missing swimmer found, another still unaccounted for: RCMP
A missing swimmer has been found and taken to hospital after a search was conducted in a Colchester County, N.S., river.
-
Climate change: Correlation between wildfires, flooding in Nova Scotia
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the supercharged weather witnessed this year in Nova Scotia -- and the rest of the country -- from raging wildfires to devastating flooding.
London
-
Disturbance leads to arrest in downtown London
Around 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, police received calls about a disturbance in the area of Beaufort and Irwin streets.
-
Tornadoes & downbursts strike southern Ontario
Two tornadoes and four downbursts have been confirmed following last Thursday’s wild storms that rolled across the area.
-
Bluewater Bridge construction delays causing havoc for travellers, truckers, residents, and police
With construction on Bluewater Bridge, and only lane available, truck lineups are reaching up to ten kilometres.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 closed between Wawa, White River due to transport crash
Highway 17 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions from Wawa to White River due to a tractor-trailer collision, 511 Ontario says.
-
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Calgary
-
Three arrested after police tail truck for hours in and out of Calgary
An hours-long police chase in Calgary and outside the city resulted in three people being taken into custody Monday evening.
-
Inspired by Terry Fox, Winnipeg man is running, walking across Canada to raise money for cancer research
A Winnipeg man running and walking across Canada passed through Calgary on Monday. Jackson Charron-Okerlund spent 141 days making his way from Newfoundland, all in the name of Terry Fox.
-
Calgary man charged in connection with mother's murder and another woman's attempted murder
A 32-year-old Calgary man is accused of murdering his mother and trying to kill another woman. It happened Sunday afternoon at a downtown apartment building.
Kitchener
-
Here's why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Portion of Trussler Road reopens following train derailment
A section of Trussler Road has reopened near Ayr following a CP Rail (CPKC) train derailment on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'This is a very serious issue': Growing concerns over illegal Airbnb listings flooding the Vancouver market
City Councillor Lenny Zhou says he's working with staff to figure out just how many illegal short-term rental units are operating in Vancouver.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Homicide detectives investigating north Edmonton death
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a weapons complaint in north Edmonton on Monday.
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash north of Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a highway crash in the Lac La Biche area.
-
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Windsor
-
B & E suspect arrested in Windsor after trying to get his car back from impound
One person has been arrested following a break-and-enter in downtown Windsor last month.
-
LaSalle-Windsor Stingers bound for Special Olympics championship
A local team is one of only three Canadian teams heading to the 2023 Special Olympics North America Softball championship in September.
-
Mother of murder victim 'elated' after nine-month search for prime suspect ends
Malique Calloo, 27, was captured Sunday around 11 a.m. by U.S. Marshals in a Detroit suburb, investigators said during a news conference Monday.
Regina
-
'Make sure we all stay safe': Regina residents look for ways to cope during extreme heat
Saskatchewan's latest wave of extreme heat has residents in Regina seeking air conditioned comfort. However, those working and living outdoors are looking for ways to cope.
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
-
Sask. nets 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games
It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG).
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa holding more public consultation on Lansdowne 2.0
The city of Ottawa says it is hosting more public consultation about the revitalization project at Lansdowne Park, dubbed Lansdowne 2.0.
-
Misty, foggy morning expected to change to hot and humid day in Ottawa
Misty morning expected to change to hot and humid day in Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police still scoping out locations for ByWard Market setup
Ottawa police are still looking for the ideal location for a police hub in the ByWard Market, but an ideal location has yet to be found.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department warns of heat-related dangers
Saskatoon is getting a sizzling hot start to the week and keeping safe in this heat has become a top priority.