Injuries reported in major fire in historic Old Montreal building

At around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, Amanda Kozutsky was awoken from her stay in the historic Old Montreal neighbourhood by a fire alarm.

She rushed from the building unable to collect anything she brought with her.

"All of the belongings I brought with me were destroyed tonight in the fire," she posted on X. "I hope no lives were lost."

She said she booked the room on Airbnb.

The fire broke out in a century-old building on Notre-Dame Street East near Bonsecours Street, near Montreal's City Hall.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) issued a fourth alarm at 2:48 a.m. and a fifth alarm just before 3:30 a.m.

Montreal police (SPVM) were soon on the scene to close streets and direct traffic.

Authorities told CTV News that three people were injured in the blaze and one is in critical condition.

Multiple dwellings were evacuated and the Red Cross is on the scene caring for those forced from the buildings.

According to the Rôle d'évaluation foncière de la Ville de Montréal, 400 Notre-Dame Street East was built in 1923.

It is believed to have belonged to Emile Benamor, who also owned the heritage building on Place D'Youville that was destroyed by fire in March 2023.

The Loam wine bar is on the ground floor of the building with apartment units on the other three floors of the building.