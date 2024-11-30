Mont-Tremblant World Cup skiing races cancelled due to warm weather

MONTREAL
    Fans hoping to see the world's top woman skiers compete next week in Mont-Tremblant, Que., are out of luck after the PwC Tremblant World Cup was cancelled due to warm weather.

    The races were scheduled for Dec. 7 and 8, but on Friday organizers announced in a news release that they were pulling the plug on this year's event.

    Peter Gerdol, a race director at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, says the weather has not been cold enough to produce the necessary snow coverage.

    Gerdol says the safety of the athletes, staff and volunteers is at the heart of the decision as the conditions are unsuitable for racing.

    Organizers say ticket holders will automatically be refunded over the next few days and that people who booked lodging will be contacted to confirm, change or cancel reservations.

    The 2025 PwC Tremblant World Cup will be held on Dec. 6 and 7 in 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024. 

