MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault was in Outaouais Friday to announce plans to construct new long-term care residences and a hospital in the region.

Je suis en Outaouais aujourd’hui où j’ai rencontré ce matin la PDG du CISSS de l’Outaouais, Mme Josée Filion. Nous avons discuté entre autres d'augmenter rapidement la capacité de lits dans la région et l'urgence de construire un nouvel hôpital et des maisons des aînés. pic.twitter.com/syGNOpnhSv — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 3, 2020

Legault spoke about the importance of increasing health-care capacity in the region that he hopes can put its services on par with nearby Ottawa in the near future.

"We are going to build a new hospital with at least 170 beds, but we also need seniors' homes," he said.

A media spokesperson at the CIUSSS Outaouais said there was no definitive timeline on when the project would begin.

Legault made the announcement along with Minister of Families and for the Outaouais Region Mathieu Lacombe and Gatineau MNA Robert Bussiere.

In addition, the premier pledged to increase Highway 50 to four lanes.