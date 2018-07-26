

CTV Montreal





The Impact’s efforts to sign French striker Jimmy Briand have been for naught.

On Thursday, the club announced that despite saying signing Briand was “only a matter of time,” the two parties were unable to come to terms.

“Briand did not want to sign the MLS contract according to the terms negotiated and accepted by himself and his agent,” the team posted on its website. “Important additional requests by the Briand side at the last minute made the signing fall through.”

Briand had been in Montreal after departing from the French Ligue-1 club Guingamp. The Impact seemed a likely destination for the striker, as he had played for Impact coach Remi Garde at Lyon from 2011 to 2014.

The Impact said fans should expect some changes to the lineup soon, despite the setback.

“The Impact now directs its efforts towards other players to continue to improve the squad before the end of the international transfer window,” they said. “A new signing should be announced in the coming days.”