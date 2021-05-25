Advertisement
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to gradually reopen beginning May 31
Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 4:27PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 25, 2021 4:37PM EDT
MONTREAL -- After an emergency closure shuttered the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge, officials say they can start to gradually reopen it to the public beginning next week.
The reopening will be done in phases, with one lane in each direction opening on Monday.
The Ministry of Transport expects a full reopening by June 21.
Officials provided an update on the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.
