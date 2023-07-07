'I'm with Elon': Georges St-Pierre backs Musk in cage fight with Zuckerberg, but hopes billionaire brawl won't happen
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre says he hopes the proposed cage match between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg doesn't end up happening, but if it does, the Quebec-born fighter is putting his money on the Twitter owner.
"We trained together and what I can say is that he is much stronger than the average man and he is very tough. He has a judo background," said St-Pierre Thursday about Musk after announcing his return to combat. "I'm with Elon."
In an interview with TSN (watch the video below), the MMA icon heaped praise on Musk after meeting him following hyped-up talk of the caged fight started on social media. It all started after the threat of Zuckerberg's Meta launching a rival app to Twitter called Threads, which finally happened this week and was reportedly the most rapidly downloaded app in a blow to the company Musk took over in October.
"We know from his history, when he's fixed [to] his goal, he's unstoppable. And this is a quality of a very good fighter. If you take that into fighting, this is the most important thing because in combat, things are not always easy as you expect. There's always obstacles," St-Pierre said.
The 42-year-old fighter got involved after offering to be his training partner in a tweet. On Thursday, said he's just a phone call away if Musk wants to keep training to prepare for the duel, he added. "It would be an honour," he said, but is also hoping it doesn't go that far.
"There's a part of me that hopes that this thing gets resolved in a different way because people don't realize like a man like Elon Musk is extremely busy. Most of his time is dedicated to work on things that changes the fate of humanity. And if he decided to get himself ready for something like this, that means he's going to have to take time out of his schedule to do it. And I believe it's too important," he said.
"Even though I think he could do it, I hope this thing gets resolved in a different way."
While there is still no confirmation that this social media brawl will ever happen, the rivalry is only heating up after Musk threatened Zuckerberg on Thursday with a lawsuit over the new app, which appears to be popular among users flocking for an alternative.
