Laval police search for missing teen

Laval police (SPL) are searching for 13-year-old Ioan Singh.

The teen was last seen leaving his school at the end of the day on May 22.

His relatives say they are worried about his safety.

Singh is described as 1 m 65 (5'4'') in height and 55 kg (121 lb) in weight.

He has black, curly hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Singh was last seen wearing his school uniform.

He usually travels by public transit and could be in Laval or Montreal.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to confidentially call the police information line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-240522-078.