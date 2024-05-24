Man escapes from prison in Laval

A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Yacine Zouaoui, who was unaccounted for at the minimum security Federal Training Centre in Laval Thursday night.

According to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), Zouaoui's disappearance was discovered at 10:45 p.m., and officials contacted both Laval police (SPL) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Zouaoui is described as 185 cm (6 ft 1) in height and 84 kg (186 lbs) in weight.

He has brown eyes, brown hair and visible tattoos including a teardrop under his left eye and three dots in the web of his left hand.

He speaks English.

"The inmate is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for assault causing bodily injury and second-degree murder," Correctional Service of Canada said Friday.

Anyone with information on Zouaoui's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sûreté du Quebec or call 911.

CSC says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and is working with the police to locate Zouaoui as quickly as possible.