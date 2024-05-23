Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area
Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that certain road closures will be in effect due to construction.
Specifically, work on the West Island's Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Laval and Montreal will result in closures.
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge / Highway 40
- From Thursday at midnight to Friday at 5 a.m., and Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the bridge will be closed between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the Island of Montreal.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:
- In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the Highway 40 east ramp.
- The Saint-Charles Avenue/ Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard and Chenaux Road entrances.
- The Sainte-Marie Road and Morgan and Anciens-Combattants boulevards entrances.
On Monday, two of three lanes will be open to during peak traffic periods in each direction under the following schedule:
- Montreal-bound (east), from midnight to 10 a.m. on weekdays.
- Towards Vaudreuil-Dorion (west), from noon to 10 p.m. weekdays and weekends.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge / Highway 19
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the bridge will be closed in both directions between Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and Laval.
As a result, the following default closures will be in effect as of 9:30 p.m.:
- The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.
- The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances for Highway 19 south.
Highway 13
- From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 3:30 a.m., the Notre-Dame and Samson boulevards exit (12) on Highway 13 north in Laval will be completely closed.
- Also, three of four lanes will be closed on Highway 13 North between Louis-Bisson Bridge and the Samson Boulevard exit (12) from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 3:30 am.
Bonaventure Highway (A-10)
- In Montreal's Southwest borough, two lanes will be open in each direction on the Bonaventure east between the Peel Basin and Victoria Bridge from Monday, May 27 at 5 a.m. until Thursday, August 15.
Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117)
- In Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Cartierville districts, Marcel-Lauren Boulevard (R-117) will be closed in both directions, between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street, from Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m.
Réseau express métropolitain (REM)
- On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.
Laurentians Highway (A-15) in Laval
- Until next July, paving and slab repair work on the Laurentians Highway (A-15), on the Médéric-Martin Bridge will result in delays.
Sources Interchange (A-20) in Pointe-Claire
- Until the end of July, there is a long-term closure of the Sources Boulevard ramp to Highway 20 west.
- The Donegani Avenue ramp to Sources Boulevard will remain closed until May 27.
Highway 440 (Jean-Noël Lavoie) in Laval
- Paving work on the Highway 440 eastbound service road, between Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard in Laval will result in route alterations and delays for around 30 weeks.
Highway 40 (Félix-Leclerc) at Baie-D'Urfé and Kirkland
- Eastbound pavement reconstruction work on Highway 40 between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles in Kirkland will result in traffic disruptions.
Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval
- Paving work on Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval, between the Louis-Bisson Bridge and Notre-Dame Boulevard will result in traffic disruptions until the end of June.
Guy-Lafluer Highway (A-50) at Mirabel
- Work to replace lighting systems on Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) in Mirabel between Route-117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Louis-Bisson Road, as well as in the interchange with the Laurentians Highway (A-15) will result in various closures.
Highway 520 and Hickmore Street
- Reconstruction work on the Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) overpasses over Hickmore Street will continue until the end of 2024. This will result in some closures.
All work may be cancelled or modified due to weather or operational restraints.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code
Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.
Oilers' Henrique, Stars' Hintz out for Game 1 of West final
Top-line Dallas Stars centre Roope Hintz will still be out of the lineup for the Western Conference Final opener Thursday night against Edmonton, which is still without forward Adam Henrique.
'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town
Something shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C., after Tatjana Stefanski vanished. It used to be the sort of place where parents let their kids roam free or play in the local creek, but everything has changed.
What is 'slapped cheek disease' and should parents be concerned?
Despite its rough name, experts say most cases of 'slapped cheek disease' are mild and not a cause for concern.
American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory
American Airlines has distanced itself from a court filing in which the carrier said a nine-year-old girl should have noticed there was a camera taped to the seat of an airplane lavatory.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
Calgary Philharmonic takes action following investigation into 'deeply troubling' comments by 2 musicians
The Calgary Philharmonic has confirmed its taking action after controversial online comments made by two members of the orchestra.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto city staff to explore how to ramp up construction on Gardiner Expressway
Toronto City Council has approved a motion that could ramp up construction on the Gardiner Expressway.
-
Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto shooting that critically injured one man
Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with a downtown shooting Wednesday that left a man with critical injuries.
-
Gausman strikes out 10 and Blue Jays hit 3 homers in 9-1 win over skidding Tigers
Kevin Gausman struck out a season-best 10 in six innings, Daulton Varsho hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays pulled away for a 9-1 victory over the skidding Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
Two popular programs at Algonquin College on the chopping block
It could be the end of an era for two popular programs at Algonquin College, as both the hairstyling and esthetician programs are on the chopping block.
-
Ottawa police investigating death of a gosling in Kanata
Ottawa police are investigating after someone allegedly stomped on a gosling in Kanata. Police say it appears that Canada geese laid eggs in the area, 'and on May 21, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies.'
-
Ottawa Valley independent grocers seeing increased business as shoppers seek alternative to Loblaws
Small and family-run grocers say they are seeing increased business during the month of May, the same time a boycott of Loblaws and its affiliated stores has been taking place.
Atlantic
-
Thunderstorms produce lightning, downpours; risk continues into Thursday evening and night
The combination of warm, humid air that has built up this week along with an arriving cold front from the west has triggered rounds of thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
-
National Hurricane Center issues 2024 forecast
The National Hurricane Center of the United States has issued their forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
-
N.S. government reaches settlement agreement with Northern Pulp
More than two years after British Columbia-based Paper Excellence, owners of Northern Pulp – the idled pulp mill in Pictou County – filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia government, the two parties have reportedly reached a settlement agreement.
N.L.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Northern Ontario
-
Waste from mill worsening mercury contamination in river near Grassy Narrows: study
Industrial discharge from a paper mill in northern Ontario is exacerbating mercury contamination in a river system near a First Nation that has been plagued with mercury poisoning for decades, a new study suggests.
-
Toronto man falls off his chair after seeing $70M Lotto Max win in his bank account
A Toronto man who won $70 million in a recent Lotto Max draw literally fell off his chair when he saw the funds in his bank account.
-
Northern Ont. police seize weapons, $200K in drugs, Toronto pair charged
Three people, including two from Toronto, have been arrested in northern Ontario and Ontario Provincial Police have seized a haul of drugs, weapons and other items.
London
-
Londoners sound off about prohibiting gas lawn mowers and yard equipment after 6 p.m.
Feedback has been pouring into city hall after the Civic Works Committee discussed changes to the Sound By-law that would further limit the use of gas powered lawn equipment.
-
Murder retrial underway in case involving bird dog rivals
The retrial of a man previously found guilty of murdering a bird dog rival is underway in St. Thomas, Ont. with the accused, Boris Panovski, denying any wrongdoing.
-
Richmond and Dundas office tower to become apartments
An office building at the heart of London’s core will soon house people, as the City of London announced its first office-to-residential conversion project on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo sees 5.5% population growth, Kitchener breaks 300,000 mark
2023 was a big year for population growth in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Automated waste collection coming to Waterloo Region
Big changes are coming to Waterloo Region waste collection.
-
Driving defensively: Tips from police and riders as motorcycle season revs up
Ontario Provincial Police are asking drivers to stay alert as the warmer weather means more motorcyclists are hitting the road.
Windsor
-
Police probe possible drownings near Sand Point Beach
Police in Windsor are probing the 'possible drowning deaths' of two individuals in the area of Sand Point Beach on the city’s east side.
-
'It's called the snitch law': Riverside couple upset over city order to remove curbside landscaping
A Riverside couple is upset after a recent visit from the city’s bylaw enforcement, asking them to remove landscaping on their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
'TJ’s going after Ryan': Bartender testifies in Windsor, Ont. murder trial
Ryan Taylor is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre, who died on Sept. 27, 2020, five days after being involved in a fight with Taylor. The jury has learned about the moments before the altercation, in the testimony of bartender Ashley Lavin.
Barrie
-
Child struck by recycling truck in Barrie neighbourhood
A child has been hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Victim reads powerful statement at sentencing hearing for Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes
The sentencing hearing for a Barrie couple convicted of sex crimes involving a child got underway on Thursday, with the victim describing physical scars and psychological struggles endured during and since the offence.
-
Man, 67, dies following e-bike crash at family gathering over long weekend
Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.
Vancouver
-
Ransom demand behind B.C. health authority cyberattack, premier reveals
British Columbia’s premier has revealed a cyberattack on a health authority is another ransomware incident, while experts say it appears to be a different group of criminals than those behind two other attacks this month.
-
B.C. firefighter without home 9 months after West Kelowna wildfire
The McDougall Creek wildfire burned through dozens of properties last August, including Arturo Peralta's home.
-
Premier won't commit to public inquiry in tragic death of Port Alberni boy
Despite the end of criminal court proceedings in the tragic killing of a six-year-old Port Alberni boy, there remains many unanswered questions.
Vancouver Island
-
Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs
Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
-
Mounties investigating after woman found unconscious in stolen car in Langford, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle.
-
'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force.
Winnipeg
-
Up to 70 mm of rain coming to parts of Manitoba, flooding possible
Manitobans are being warned about a major weather event heading to the southeast part of the province that could bring between 50 and 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Some dogs rescued from Winnipeg home now available for adoption
Days after 68 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home due to inhumane conditions, some are ready to be adopted.
-
Carjacked vehicle crashes into Portage Ave. building
A downtown carjacking came to a sudden halt when a vehicle crashed into a building at 541 Portage Ave., the site of CBC Manitoba on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary Philharmonic takes action following investigation into 'deeply troubling' comments by 2 musicians
The Calgary Philharmonic has confirmed its taking action after controversial online comments made by two members of the orchestra.
-
Most new fires reported in Calgary Forest Area: Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire officials keeping an eye on Alberta's forests say there's been an alarming number of fires, with most of them found in the Calgary Forest Area over the long weekend.
-
Bandits claim Alberta Cup with 7-3 defeat of Crusaders
The Brooks Bandits were hoping to make a little history Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
'It broke me': Friend mourns death of slain Edmonton teen
One person has been charged in the death of an Edmonton teen earlier this week.
-
Student bear-sprayed at Sherwood Park high school: RCMP
Two teen boys have been arrested after a bear spray incident at a Sherwood Park high school.
-
Municipal leaders say Bill 20 set to make local politics 'unrecognizable' despite changes tabled Thursday
After weeks of criticism and condemnation from Alberta's municipal leaders, the province has made some changes to its controversial bill granting cabinet more power over local politics.
Regina
-
'Nobody wants to pay this money': City of Regina dipping into reserves to pay EDR, REAL CRA debts
The City of Regina is dipping into its reserve funds to repay the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for wage subsidies two city-owned groups received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Here's a look at the tentative deal on the table for Sask. teachers
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) revealed details of the latest offer from the province on Thursday, following two days of virtual town halls between the federation and its members.
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier pledges to fix lone road to Cumberland House, despite cutting northern highway budget
The mayor and councillors of Cumberland House have declared a state of emergency over the poor state of the only road in and out of town — Saskatchewan Highway 123.
-
Sask. unveils 'NASA-style' Virtual Health Hub for remote medical care
Rural and northern communities facing eight-hour or longer drives for routine trips to the doctor could soon be a thing of the past.
-
Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon
A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.