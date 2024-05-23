Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that certain road closures will be in effect due to construction.

Specifically, work on the West Island's Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Laval and Montreal will result in closures.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge / Highway 40

From Thursday at midnight to Friday at 5 a.m., and Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the bridge will be closed between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the Island of Montreal.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:

In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the Highway 40 east ramp.

The Saint-Charles Avenue/ Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard and Chenaux Road entrances.

The Sainte-Marie Road and Morgan and Anciens-Combattants boulevards entrances.

On Monday, two of three lanes will be open to during peak traffic periods in each direction under the following schedule:

Montreal-bound (east), from midnight to 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Towards Vaudreuil-Dorion (west), from noon to 10 p.m. weekdays and weekends.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge / Highway 19

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the bridge will be closed in both directions between Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and Laval.

As a result, the following default closures will be in effect as of 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.

The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances for Highway 19 south.

Highway 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 3:30 a.m., the Notre-Dame and Samson boulevards exit (12) on Highway 13 north in Laval will be completely closed.

Also, three of four lanes will be closed on Highway 13 North between Louis-Bisson Bridge and the Samson Boulevard exit (12) from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 3:30 am.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

In Montreal's Southwest borough, two lanes will be open in each direction on the Bonaventure east between the Peel Basin and Victoria Bridge from Monday, May 27 at 5 a.m. until Thursday, August 15.

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117)

In Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Cartierville districts, Marcel-Lauren Boulevard (R-117) will be closed in both directions, between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street, from Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m.

Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.

Laurentians Highway (A-15) in Laval

Until next July, paving and slab repair work on the Laurentians Highway (A-15), on the Médéric-Martin Bridge will result in delays.

Sources Interchange (A-20) in Pointe-Claire

Until the end of July, there is a long-term closure of the Sources Boulevard ramp to Highway 20 west.

The Donegani Avenue ramp to Sources Boulevard will remain closed until May 27.

Highway 440 (Jean-Noël Lavoie) in Laval

Paving work on the Highway 440 eastbound service road, between Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard in Laval will result in route alterations and delays for around 30 weeks.

Highway 40 (Félix-Leclerc) at Baie-D'Urfé and Kirkland

Eastbound pavement reconstruction work on Highway 40 between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles in Kirkland will result in traffic disruptions.

Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval

Paving work on Highway 13 (Chomedey) in Laval, between the Louis-Bisson Bridge and Notre-Dame Boulevard will result in traffic disruptions until the end of June.

Guy-Lafluer Highway (A-50) at Mirabel

Work to replace lighting systems on Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) in Mirabel between Route-117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Louis-Bisson Road, as well as in the interchange with the Laurentians Highway (A-15) will result in various closures.

Highway 520 and Hickmore Street

Reconstruction work on the Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) overpasses over Hickmore Street will continue until the end of 2024. This will result in some closures.

All work may be cancelled or modified due to weather or operational restraints.