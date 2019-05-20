

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s economic mission to New York continued for a second day on Monday, with the leader attending meetings devoted to promoting the province’s hydroelectric power.

Legault said he was open to having the Canada Infrastructure Bank participate in projects that will increase Hydro-Quebec’s exports to the United States.

He said other meetings will be devoted to promoting business opportunities with Quebec companies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. Legault is accompanied on his trip by Universite de Montreal researcher Yoshua Bengio, a world leader in the field.

The four-day mission will also see Legault travelling to Washington, D.C. where he will defend the commercial interests of Quebec in meetings with American political leaders.