Featured Video
Hydroelectricity, artificial intelligence on the agenda as Legault's economic mission to the U.S. continues
Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to the Opposition during question period Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s economic mission to New York continued for a second day on Monday, with the leader attending meetings devoted to promoting the province’s hydroelectric power.
Legault said he was open to having the Canada Infrastructure Bank participate in projects that will increase Hydro-Quebec’s exports to the United States.
He said other meetings will be devoted to promoting business opportunities with Quebec companies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence. Legault is accompanied on his trip by Universite de Montreal researcher Yoshua Bengio, a world leader in the field.
The four-day mission will also see Legault travelling to Washington, D.C. where he will defend the commercial interests of Quebec in meetings with American political leaders.
Latest Montreal News
- Canada lifts tariffs as U.S. ends steel trade war
- Hydroelectricity, artificial intelligence on the agenda as Legault's economic mission to the U.S. continues
- Pot for pets? Some vets want to make it happen
- Comedy show to raise money for flood victims
- Money laundering report a wake-up call for Canada, but some provinces skeptical