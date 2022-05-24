Hydro-Quebec still working to restore power after intense weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec is still working to restore power to 134,426 homes following last weekend's storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
The most affected regions are the Laurentians at 73,587 outages, Lanaudière at 33,746 and Outaouais at 26,131 as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonatan Julien said Monday that the Crown corporation is now working on its most complicated cases -- such as fallen wires -- and it may take longer to reconnect some customers.
Hydro-Quebec could not say when all homes will regain power, but admits it could take weeks.
Strong winds were recorded in several locations during the storm -- 151 km/h on Lake Memphremagog, 96 km/h in Trois-Rivières and 90 km/h in Gatineau.
At the height of the storm on Saturday, 550,000 homes lost power.
At least 10 people have been confirmed dead as communities work to clean up the destruction left behind.
