MONTREAL -- Nearly 50 line workers from Hydro-Quebec are heading to Maine, where they will help with the power restoration effort, following a spring snowstorm.

Hydro-Québec is responding to an assistance request from Central Maine Power (CMP), through the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group.

“The health and safety of our employees is extremely important, and given the coronavirus pandemic, we have implemented a series of additional safety measures so that our assemblers can perform their work safely,” said Hydro-Quebec in a statement.

As an additional protective measure, each Hydro-Quebec truck will carry only one employee, instead of two.

The storm, which hit the state with wet snow and brought down several trees on April 9, has left more than 120,000 customers without power.

CMP has restored power to 100,000 customers and will continue to add contractors to our restoration work today. We project power will be restored to most customers by Sunday night but will keep workers in the field until restoration is complete.

“We have worked in coordination with the Maine Emergency Management Agency today to ensure all of the state’s hospitals and critical medical facilities have power and emergency vehicle access,” said Doug Herling, president and CEO of CMP, in a release. “We understand that most Mainers are at home and have few options to stay elsewhere given the stay at home orders issued by the state”