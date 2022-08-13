Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns to Casper Ruud of Norway during semifinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns to Casper Ruud of Norway during semifinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon