Fire ignited at restaurant in Brossard's Quartier DIX30
Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after a fire was ignited at a restaurant in Brossard's Quartier DIX30.
The incident happened at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at Mile Public House in the DIX30 square.
"Once onsite, police found signs of forced entry, and located the source of the fire," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "This led our officers to consider this event to be criminal."
He notes the blaze was quickly brought under control before it could spread.
There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.
A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.
