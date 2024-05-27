Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal

The fire department in Rigaud, Que. is investigating after reports of a tornado touching down in the municipality west of the Island of Montreal that caused damage to multiple homes.

Rigaud Mayor Marie-Claude Frigault's communications chief Genevieve Hamel said a silo was knocked down on Petit Brule Street near the Ontario border.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) confirmed that they received several calls from the region reporting funnel clouds touching down.

St. Lazare resident Baradaran Glady was on the road to pick up her dog Buster at a doggy daycare when the funnel formed in front of her car.

"The road we were taking was blocked by a broken tree and we could see the tornado," she said. "Then again, another one started while we were driving that direction. It was scary."

Damage caused by the storm in Rigaud, Que. on May 27, 2024. (Baradaran Glady)

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin said that the agency received multiple images and videos and that they are authentic.

"Everything points towards a tornado, but we'll confirm in the next few days," said Begin. "The images look real."

Begin said that, like in a criminal investigation, teams need to investigate further to confirm that the funnel cloud touched down. He said it will likely be confirmed soon in collaboration with teams from Western University in Ontario.

A funnel cloud formed in Rigaud on May 27, 2024 and appears to have caused damage in the Quebec municipality west of Montreal. (Baradaran Glady)

Hamel said there are four homes that were damaged near the Ski Mont-Rigaud hill as well.

There are no reports of injuries and the fire department is investigating.