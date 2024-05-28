2-week strike mandate for workers at Concordia University

Workers at Concordia University in Montreal have just issued a two-week strike mandate to be exercised at a later date.

The 600-member union has workers in information technology (IT), communications, counselling, psychology and other sectors.

It says it is thinking about the possibility of using its strike mandate at the start of the new academic year.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the union, which is part of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), states that teleworking is a key issue.

