MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2-week strike mandate for workers at Concordia University

    In this file photo, Concordia University's downtown campus is seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz) In this file photo, Concordia University's downtown campus is seen Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)
    Workers at Concordia University in Montreal have just issued a two-week strike mandate to be exercised at a later date.

    The 600-member union has workers in information technology (IT), communications, counselling, psychology and other sectors.

    It says it is thinking about the possibility of using its strike mandate at the start of the new academic year.

    In a press release issued on Tuesday, the union, which is part of the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), states that teleworking is a key issue.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 28, 2024.

