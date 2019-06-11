While homicides were up in 2018, the general crime rate declined in Montreal in 2018, according to new data released by the SPVM.

The police force’s annual report, which was presented at City Hall on Tuesday, showed that homicides were at a five-year high in 2018, with 32. That’s up from 24 the previous year. Violent crime as a whole were up, with a 19.1 per cent increase in attempted murders and 4.8 and 2.8 per cent increases in assaults and sexual assaults, respectively.

SPVM chief Sylvain Caron said he didn't believe the uptick in homicides was indicative of a larger trend and that numbers in recent years were at historical lows.

There was overall a reduction of 4.7 per cent in total infractions from 2017 to 2018, with the most notable declines being in breaking and enterings, firearm offences and violations of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Acts.

According to the report, the roads got safer last year. In 2018 17,799 infractions based on violations of the Highway Safety Code and Criminal Code were reported, down from 18,970 the year before.

When it came to ticketable infractions, the SPVM handed out:

332,633 tickets for moving violations

87,839 for speeding

204,054 for parking infractions

Another 963,138 parking tickets were handed out by parking officers.

The number of drunk driving infractions held steady with 1,908 reports, roughly equal to the 1,927 in 2017.

The report also included data on the ethnic makeup of the force. While the SPVM and Montreal fire department have both announced efforts to diversify their forces, the data shows that of the SPVM’s 4,557 officers, only 351 are visible minorities, 190 are ethnic minorities and 24 are First Nations.