MONTREAL -- We've crunched the numbers, and here are the Top 10 most-read stories of 2019 on CTVNewsMontreal.ca.

It's an eclectic and not entirely predictable list that runs the gamut from politics to organized crime to, er, an alligator crossing a Montreal street.

If you missed any of them, you can catch up via the links below.

Have a a great end to 2019 and a happy 2020! (Who knows what next year's list will hold?)

  1. Air Canada staff will no longer greet ‘ladies and gentlemen’ onboard planes
  2. Canadian geologist will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai
  3. Ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
  4. Zombie Boy’s death was an accident: Coroner’s report
  5. Halloween postponed: Montreal, other cities, urge trick-or-treaters to wait a day due to bad weather
  6. Sportswriter Jonah Keri Granted bail following assault charges
  7. Denis Villenuve named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association
  8. An alligator was spotted crossing a Montreal street
  9. Reputed Montreal Mafia leader Andrew Scoppa killed in Pierrefonds
  10. Quebec’s ‘historic anglophones’ will be identified by Bill 101: Legault