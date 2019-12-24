MONTREAL -- André Gauthier, a Quebec geologist jailed for fraud in the Middle East, will spend Christmas behind bars in Dubai.

The family of the 68-year-old man have been calling for his release but he will remain imprisoned - even though he has been found not guilty on the 11 charges brought before an appeals court in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement released on Tuesday, a group of British lawyers called Detained in Dubai said a judge had declared Gauthier not guilty of 11 charges brought before the Court of Appeal.

However, the group said 62 counts had not been appealed by a former lawyer for Gauthier within the required time limits, which is why he remains in prison.

Detained in Dubai, who believes Gauthier is innocent, called his jailing a "serious miscarriage of justice."

"André is now the victim of the incompetence of his lawyer, and this cannot be accepted as a reason to maintain the judgment of the lower court. Clearly, the court found André not guilty on 11 counts, which are identical to all the others. This decision should be applied to the other counts and previous judgments should be set aside."

Gauthier has been in and out of prison repeatedly in the Middle East since December 2015, according to his son. Reached on the phone in Quebec on Monday, Alexis Gauthier said his father's problems started when he alerted authorities of the United Arab Emirates to irregular transactions by a gold trader, Gold AE.

Instead of being praised for this information, Gauthier was arrested and accused of having committed the fraud himself, according to his son.

Lawyer Radha Stirling, of Detained in Dubai, claims that what happened to Gauthier frequently happens to foreigners in the United Arab Emirates.

Stirling started working for foreigners trapped in Dubai 12 years ago; she has since extended her work to other countries in the Persian Gulf. "If there is a scam (in businesses), they try to use foreigners as scapegoats,'' she said in a telephone interview from London.

Gauthier was first detained in Dubai for approximately 18 months starting in December 2015, without being charged. He was released pending further proceedings, but was eventually found guilty of fraud and sentenced to eight years in prison, said his son Alexis. The Quebecer then appealed, but he fled the country before the end of the procedures and he was arrested in Oman, then extradited to Dubai in May 2019.

According to his son, the appeal court then appointed an expert witness who produced a report that would exonerate Mr. Gauthier. "We received the report in November and gave it to the judge,'' said Alexis Gauthier. "The judge said he would make a final (on appeal) decision on Dec. 24."

According to his son, Gauthier was also facing lawsuits in the civil courts, but his lawyers hope that these cases "drop at the same time as the criminal charges."

Before Tuesday's decision, Alexis Gauthier and Radha Stirling both had kind words for the Canadian government in this matter. Former Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called Gauthier before handing over his portfolio to her successor, François-Philippe Champagne, said Alexis Gauthier, who also spoke to the new minister last Thursday.

Despite the government's words, Detained in Dubai on Tuesday urged the Canadian government to "intervene immediately to expedite the release of André."

"Dubai's justice system has been arbitrary and chaotic for half a decade already. Both the Canadian and UAE governments must step in and resolve this problem urgently," the press release said Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2019.