

CTV Montreal Staff





Well-known sportswriter Jonah Keri was granted bail Friday following an alleged assault on his wife.

Keri faces four charges including three counts of assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats.

He was detained Thursday after being arrested at the couple’s Montreal-area home.

Keri was handcuffed and wearing a green sweatshirt when he appeared in court Friday and was granted bail.

As part of his bail conditions he cannot be within 250 metres of his wife and cannot carry weapons, and was given ten days to get his possessions out of his home.

Court documents state the alleged attacks against Keri's wife took place in July 2018, May 2019, and July 2019.

His next court date is Nov. 10, 2019.

Five years ago Keri wrote a book about the history of the Montreal Expos baseball team called Up, Up and Away.

More to come