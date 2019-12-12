MONTREAL -- Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association.

He will receive the honour at the association’s ceremony on Jan. 9.

Villeneuve, 52, is best known for directing numerous critically-acclaimed films, like Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival – for which he received an Academy Award nomination – and Blade Runner 2049.

Villeneuve’s next projects include directing an adaptation of Jo Nesbø's crime novel, The Son, as well as a revision of the 1965 science fiction novel, Dune.