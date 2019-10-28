MONTREAL – The death of Rick Genest, better known as Zombie Boy, was an accident, Coroner Mélissa Gagnon announced Monday.

Her report notes he died in August 2018 after falling from the third-storey balcony of an apartment building in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. He was 32.

At the time, police said they believed he died by suicide, something his friends and family repeatedly denied.

Genest was known for the tattoos that covered his body from head to toe, many of which depicted parts of the skeletal structure, as well as the internal organs.

His unique appearance earned him a role in popstar Lady Gaga's video “Born This Way.” The visibility from the video led him to several modelling opportunities with large fashion designers.

After his death, Lady Gaga posted a message on Twitter, calling the news “beyond devastating."

Friends of the artist called him a “poet” who was always upfront about his mental health struggles.