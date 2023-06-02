Here's which roads will be closed in Montreal for Tour de l'Ile weekend

Motorists driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that the Tour la Nuit (Friday) and Tour de l'Ile (Sunday) will take place in addition to a number of construction projects that will force road closures.

Notably, the Saint-Pierre interchange, and highways 13, 15, and 440 will feature more than a few orange cones denoting construction projects underway.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 eastbound ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 westbound / airport.

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on Route 138 eastbound between Clement Street and the interchange.

As a result, the Clement Street entrance will be a default closure from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Saint-Pierre interchange closures from June 2 to 5, 2023.

VILLE MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

At the end of the eastbound Ville-Marie tunnel, exit 6 (boulevard Saint-Laurent, rue Berri).

METROPOLITAINE EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 9 p.m., and from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the Metropolitaine (A-40) eastbound, exit 74 (D'Iberville Street).

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, on Highway 20 westbound, Exit 53 (boulevard des Sources).

Sources Interchange closures from June 2 to 5, 2023.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Heading south, Exit 4 (Montreal / Centre-Ville, Jacques-Cartier Bridge) and the entrance from Sherbrooke Street.

La Fontaine tunnel closures from June 2 to 5, 2023.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 13 northbound, between exit 15 (A-440, R-148, Boulevard Dagenais) and the Sainte-Rose Boulevard entrance.

As a result, the Notre-Dame Boulevard and Highway 440 entrances are default closures.

Highway 13 closures from June 2 to 5,2023.

HIGHWAY 440

From Friday at 9.30 p.m. to Saturday at 6.30 a.m., from Saturday at 9:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7:30 a.m., and from Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 440 eastbound, between exit 19 (R-117, Chomedey Boulevard) and the Corbusier Boulevard entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The entrances from A-13 and R-117.

From Saturday at 6.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and on Sunday from 7.30 a.m. to 9 p.m., one of three lanes on Highway 440 eastbound will be closed, between exit 19 (R-117, Chomedey Boulevard) and the next entrance.

As a result, exit 22 (A-15, Industriel Boulevard) is a default closure.

HIGHWAY 15 (LA PRAIRIE)

On Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two of three lanes on Highway 15 southbound between exit 50 (Matte Boulevard) and the entrance to the R-134 (Taschereau Boulevard).

As a result, the Matte Boulevard and Robert Street entrances are default closures.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., and from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 southbound between exit 50 (Matte Boulevard) and the entrance to Route 134 (Taschereau Boulevard).

As a result, the Salaberry Street and Montcalm Boulevard exits are default closures.

MONTREAL CLOSURES

In Montreal, The Tour la Nuit on Friday and Tour de l'Île on Sunday will result in several closures in the city.

Tour de l'Ile route for June 4, 2023.

In the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, two of three eastbound lanes on Crémazie Boulevard will be closed between Jarry and Molson streets, from Friday at midnight to Saturday at 9 p.m. and from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

In the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, two of three westbound lanes of Crémazie Boulevard will be closed at Iberville Street from Friday at midnight to Saturday at 9 p.m.

LAVAL

On Highway 19 northbound, exit 4 (Boulevard Lévesque) will be closed on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Notre Dame and Concorde Boulevard ramps on the Highway 15 service roads will be closed in both directions on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Firefighters' Run on Sunday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. will result in several road closures.

OTHER CLOSURES

On Highway 10 west in Brossard, exit 8 (R-134, Taschereau Boulevard) will be closed until Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m.

Starting on Tuesday, June 6, construction work will begin on a new left-hand lane on Highway 15 (des Laurentides) between highways 640 and 50. The work will take three years to complete.

Until December 2023, Highway 40 eastbound will be closed with one lane open in each direction on the wesbound section of the highway between the Morgan Boulevard sector in Baie-D'Urfé and the entrance from Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland. Speed will be reduced throughout the worksite.

All roadwork may be cancelled in the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Visit Quebec511.info to find out about current and future network closures.