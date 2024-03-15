Here are the road closures in Montreal this week (Saint Patrick's Day Parade edition)

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should avoid certain routes as road construction is planned and the Saint Patrick's Day parade is on Sunday.

In particular, the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge linking Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the Island of Montreal will be closed all weekend.

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Westbound

Highway 40 westbound between exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) in Senneville (Island of Montreal) and the entrance to Saint-Charles Avenue in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Eastbound

Highway 40 eastbound between exit 35 (Saint-Charles Avenue) in Vaudreuil-Dorion and the entrance from Anciens-Combattants Boulevard in Senneville.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge closures on March 16 and 17, 2024.As a result, the following are default closures starting at 11 p.m.:

The Sainte-Marie Road and Morgan Boulevard entrances (westbound).

Anciens-Combattants Boulevard (westbound).

In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the ramp for Highway 40 east (eastbound).

The Saint-Charles Avenue / Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard entrances and Chenaux Road (eastbound).

Note: access to Senneville Road will be maintained for users travelling to this area.

Saint Patrick's Day Parade (Montreal)

On Sunday in the Ville-Marie borough, de Maisonneuve Boulevard will be closed between Fort Street and Jeanne-Mance Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Parade route for March 17, 2024.

Laviolette Bridge / Highway 55

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in place:

Between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes will be closed on the bridge.

Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

On Saturday, March 16, the REM will begin operating at 7:30 a.m., due to a systems update.

Shuttle buses will run between the Brossard and Gare Centrale stations from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

René-Lévesque Boulevard East (Montreal)

In the Ville-Marie borough, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., three of four lanes on René-Lévesque Boulevard East will be closed between Bleury Street and Jeanne-Mance Street.

Guy Street exit (Ville-Marie Expressway)

Two of three lanes on the Guy Street exit off the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east will be closed on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified.

Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.