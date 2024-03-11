Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close in both directions this weekend

Drivers heading to or from the Island of Montreal from Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend should note that the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be completely closed.

The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) said the closure will begin Friday at midnight and end Monday at 5 a.m.

"This closure is required for preparatory work for the construction of the approaches to the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge," the MTQ said in a news release.

As such, Highway 40 westbound will be closed between the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue/Anciens-Combattants Boulevard/Highway 20 West exit (41) and the Saint-Charles Avenue entrance.

The road will be open to those looking for Senneville Street on the island.

On Autoroute 40, between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion

The highway will be close in the eastbound direction between the Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac exit (35) and the Anciens-Combattants Boulevard entrance.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge closures from March 15 to 18, 2024.

On Monday, the two lanes toward Vaudreuil-Dorion and one towards Montreal will be reopened.

"The Ministry recommends that road users who will have to travel in the area allow more time to reach their destination," the ministry said.

All work may be postponed due to weather or other operational constraints.

Up-to-date information on road closures can be found at Quebec511.info.