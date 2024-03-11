MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close in both directions this weekend

    Traffic builds up as five lanes merge down to one lane to cross the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been taken down to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press) Traffic builds up as five lanes merge down to one lane to cross the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been taken down to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Drivers heading to or from the Island of Montreal from Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend should note that the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be completely closed.

    The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) said the closure will begin Friday at midnight and end Monday at 5 a.m.

    "This closure is required for preparatory work for the construction of the approaches to the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge," the MTQ said in a news release.

    As such, Highway 40 westbound will be closed between the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue/Anciens-Combattants Boulevard/Highway 20 West exit (41) and the Saint-Charles Avenue entrance.

    The road will be open to those looking for Senneville Street on the island.

    On Autoroute 40, between Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion

    The highway will be close in the eastbound direction between the Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac exit (35) and the Anciens-Combattants Boulevard entrance.

    Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge closures from March 15 to 18, 2024.

    On Monday, the two lanes toward Vaudreuil-Dorion and one towards Montreal will be reopened.

    "The Ministry recommends that road users who will have to travel in the area allow more time to reach their destination," the ministry said.

    All work may be postponed due to weather or other operational constraints.

    Up-to-date information on road closures can be found at Quebec511.info. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News