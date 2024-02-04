Here are the Grammy nominees from Montreal for tonight's show

The 2024 Grammys will air on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Like most years, Montreal's representation at the annual music awards is impressive, with Rufus Wainwright, Allison Russel, William Shatner and multi-award-winning composer Yannick Nézet-Séguin all up for trophies again.

Here are the artists either from or working out of Quebec that are up for nods:

After four previous nominations, the singer-songwriter on the rise is nominated for another four awards this year.

Best Americana Album – 'The Returner'

Best American Roots Performance – "Eve Was Black"

Best Americana Performance – 'The Returner'

Best Americana Roots Song – 'The Returner'

The composer, conductor and pianist who is currently the musical director of the Orchestre Metropolitain in Montreal, the Metropolitan Operan in New York and the Philadelphia Orchestra is looking to build on this three wins, including two last year.

He is nominated for two awards this year.

Best Orchestral Performance – "Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony" – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording – "Blanchard: Champion" – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Yannick Nezet-Seguin is seen in a portrait on the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Serben Ghenea

The audio engineer and mixer originally from Bucharest, Romania, is the acclaimed mixer you may not have heard of, but musicians graced with his skill sure have. Just ask Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

Ghenea has won 19 awards and has been nominated 45 times. This year, he's up for seven.

Record of the Year – "Worship" (Jon Batiste)

Record of the Year – "Vampire" (Olivia Rodrigo)

Record of the Year – "Anti-Hero" (Taylor Swift)

Album of the Year – 'GUTS' (Olivia Rodrigo)

Album of the Year – 'Midnights' (Taylor Swift)

Best Pop Dance Recording – "Baby Don't Hurt Me" (David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray)

Best Pop Dance Recording – "One In A Million" (Bebe Rexha and David Guetta)

Montreal's most famous starship captain is up for his second Grammy and first one in nearly 50 years!

Shatner was nominated in 1977 in the Best Spoken Word Recording category for the "Asimov: Foundation - Psychohistorians" album.

He's up for one this year.

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording – "Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder"

William Shatner takes part in a the keynote conversation during the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival at the Austin Convention Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Rufus Wainwright

The singer-songwriter and son of Montrealer Kate McGarrigle picked up his third Grammy nomination and first win this year.

He was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2021 and 2009.

Best Folk Album – 'Folkocracy'

Musician Rufus Wainwright returns after speaking to broadcasters outside Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Grammys begin at 8 p.m.