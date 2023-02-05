Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores two Grammys

Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin scored two Grammys for his classical works Sunday evening.

Nézet-Séguin won best opera recording for "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones," and best classical solo vocal album for "Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene."

It isn't Nézet-Séguin's first time at the podium; the 47-year-old conductor won his first Grammy in 2022 for best orchestral performance.

In other Montreal news, "Assassins Creed: Valhalla" -- a game by Ubisoft Montreal -- received the first Grammy ever handed out for a video game soundtrack.

Composer Stephanie Economou accepted the award.

With files from the Associated Press.