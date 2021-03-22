Advertisement
Live long and prosper: Montreal's William Shatner turns 90
William Shatner poses for a portrait on Monday, May 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MONTREAL -- One of Montreal's most famous sons has certainly lived long and prospered.
On Monday, the city's mayor herself reached out to William Shatner on his ninetieth birthday, writing on Twitter “Happy 90th birthday to William Shatner, an exceptional Montrealer who made his hometown shine in Star Trek.”
The actor, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the hit television show and film franchise, was raised in NDG and attended McGill University. In 2011, he returned to the school to receive an honorary doctorate.
He took to his own social media account to thank his fans for their well wishes.
“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I just turned 90... what happens when I get to 120?” he wrote.
Plante wasn't the only notable figure to reach out – NASA sent their own regards the actor's way.