MONTREAL -- One of Montreal's most famous sons has certainly lived long and prospered.

On Monday, the city's mayor herself reached out to William Shatner on his ninetieth birthday, writing on Twitter “Happy 90th birthday to William Shatner, an exceptional Montrealer who made his hometown shine in Star Trek.”

Joyeux 90e anniversaire à William Shatner, un Montréalais d'exception qui a su faire rayonner sa ville natale jusque dans Star Trek. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 23, 2021

The actor, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the hit television show and film franchise, was raised in NDG and attended McGill University. In 2011, he returned to the school to receive an honorary doctorate.

He took to his own social media account to thank his fans for their well wishes.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I just turned 90... what happens when I get to 120?” he wrote.

I’m here for a few mins. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I just turned 90...����‍♂️ What happens when I get to 120?������ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 22, 2021

Plante wasn't the only notable figure to reach out – NASA sent their own regards the actor's way.