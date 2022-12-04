Hema-Quebec ends dissimilatory policy against gay men wanting to donate blood

Starting Sunday morning, anyone can donate blood or plasma, as Hema-Quebec launched its gender-neutral questionnaire, making blood donations more inclusive.

The new policy follows Health Canada's March 25 decision to change policy and eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as others in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"This new, more inclusive approach will place Hema-Quebec among the leaders on the international stage in its field of activity," said Hema-Quebec president and CEO Nathalie Fagnan. "Making this humanitarian gesture even more inclusive and accessible to a greater number of people, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, is an important step forward."

Those who've donated blood before (or tried to) will be familiar with the questionnaire that includes questions about whether you are pregnant, undergoing cancer treatment, using intravenous drugs, and other questions.

The new gender-neutral questionnaire will ask about sexual behaviour and pregnancy history, and those who have had multiple partners or a new partner within the past three months will be asked further questions.

"This is a significant and important change to qualification criteria, as the assessment of risk for sexual activity will be done on an individual basis rather than on the basis of belonging to a group considered to be at risk," said Dr. Marc Germain, who is vice president of medical affairs and innovation. "This means, for example, that people who identify as sexually diverse will be able to donate blood, including men who have sex with men. On the other hand, it also means that some heterosexual individuals may no longer qualify to donate blood."

The UK started a similar approach in 2021, Germain said, and it allows Hema-Quebec to believe the new policy will have no negative effect on blood or plasma supplies.

"Furthermore, this entire approach is based on scientific evidence while maintaining a high level of safety for blood products intended for transfusion," Germain added.