MONTREAL -- Environment Canada says a heatwave will hit the Montreal area Saturday and could last until Tuesday.

The heatwave warning is for Montreal Island, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Chateauguay - La Prairie, the agency says.

Environment Canada says a warm, humid air mass headed to southern Quebec will bring temperatures above 30C starting Saturday, with Sunday and Monday being especially humid, in the 38C to 42C Humidex range.

A cold front should bring temperatures back down on Tuesday or Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

The agency recommends that people plan their outdoor activities for the coolest part of the day during the heatwave.