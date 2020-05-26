MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal area Wednesday.

The agency says Montreal Island, the Laval area to the north and Longueuil-Varennes to the south will experience its first "heat event" of the season Wednesday, with temperatures in the low 30s that will feel like more than 40C when the humidity is factored in.

The temperatures will remain in the 30s on Thursday but will feel that way, the agency forecasts, as significantly less humidity is expected.

Environment Canada warns that when humidex values hit 40C, children, the elderly, pregnant woman, people with chronic illnesses and people who work or exercise outdoors could be at risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

It recommends that people drink lots of water, even if they don't feel thirsty, and that they stay in a cool place as much as possible.

It also reminds people not to leave children or pets in parked cars,

Hot weather is also in the cards for the rest of Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with a high of 32C expected, which will feel like its around 37C with the humidity.